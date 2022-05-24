Advertisement

Amber Heard rests case in civil suit without calling Depp

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax, Va., on May 4, 2022.(Elizabeth Frantz/Pool Photos vía AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Actor Amber Heard has rested her case in the civil suit between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp without calling Depp to the stand.

Heard’s lawyers had initially suggested they would call Depp, but they ultimately opted against it when they rested their case Tuesday morning.

Depp is suing Heard for libel in Virginia over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed even though the article never mentioned his name.

Depp has denied he ever struck Heard, and says she was the abuser in the relationship.

Heard has testified about more than a dozen separate instances of physical abuse she says she suffered at Depp’s hands.

Actress Amber Heard describes alleged abuse by ex-husband Johnny Depp. (Source: CNN/POOL VIA COURT TV/GETTY IMAGES/GK FILMS/EVIDENCE PHOTOS)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DHS and ICE Agents at a home in east Odessa Thursday morning.
Homeland Security confirms human smuggling investigation in Odessa
Mug shot of Byron Brown and Sarah Gilley-Wroe
Parents charged in connection to infant’s death in Midland
Porfirio Ortiz, 80
Father murders his wife and daughter in Big Lake
3 fatality crash in Midland County
The driver lost control and collided with a gas meter and a fire hydrant causing the vehicle to...
The Midland Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man deceased

Latest News

A Russian missile destroyed the House of Culture in Lozova, Ukraine, on Friday, injuring seven,...
200 bodies found in Mariupol as war rages in Ukraine’s east
After incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp refused to accept Donald Trump's baseless claims of...
Trump’s bid to reshape GOP faces biggest hurdles in Georgia
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
GOP takes Oz’s side in Pa. Senate race vote-counting lawsuit
AAA estimates that 39.2 million people will be traveling this weekend.
39 million Americans expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend