West Texas Lacrosse partners with the Bush Tennis Center on new training facility

West Texas Lacrosse will train at the new 8,000 square-foot high-performance Bush ACE Athletic Center which will consist of five indoor basketball courts, a 75-yard indoor turf field, and additional spaces that will be used by West Texas Lacrosse.
(Source: Bush Tennis Center)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - – West Texas Lacrosse will soon be calling the Bush Tennis Center its new home, as the sports organization enters a partnership to grow the game of lacrosse.

“Our goal is to have all of west I-35 to Albuquerque to play at our new state-of-the-art fields and help build the youth lacrosse programs.” said Joey Gabarda, West Texas Lacrosse coach. “This will be a great facility for our players and family to come and play. Through this merger between West Texas Lacrosse and the Bush Tennis Center, we will generate great revenue and help build youth programs.”

Construction on the Bush ACE Athletic Center will start this summer and is expected to be completed by early next year.

