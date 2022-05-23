Advertisement

VLK Architects and PBTISD break ground on a new 2nd through 5th grade campus

By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - On May 18, 2022, VLK Architects joined Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD to break ground on the construction of a new elementary campus. This is the second elementary school VLK designed for the district as a part of the May 2021 bond.

“VLK feels very fortunate for the partnership that we have established with Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD and their community as they break ground on their second elementary school,” said Monika Castillo, Principal of VLK Architects. “We understand the legacy these projects will bring to the students and staff and are excited to be a part of it.”

During the ceremony, PBTISD Superintendent Brent Jaco, spoke about the collaborative process behind the design of this new facility that started last June.

“We have worked to ensure district stakeholders had a voice in the design of the new schools and facilities. Community members, parents, teachers, campus administrators, and even students have been involved beginning almost a year ago.”

The unique design process, called VLK | LAUNCH®, resulted in a 133,038sf facility with a two-story library at the heart of the campus featuring teaching spaces and reading nooks on each level.

The school will also include a music room with direct access to a performance stage, STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, English, Arts, Math) and science labs with access to an outdoor patio and science balcony, and an art room with a kiln.

The campus is scheduled to open its doors to students in fall 2023.

