Permian Basin Honor flight wrapped up over the weekend

WASHINGTON (KOSA) - The Permian Basin Honor Flight wrapped on Saturday with visits to several memorials and monuments.

The first stop was at the Disabled Veterans for Life memorial where the group got to see inspirational quotes and messages around the reflection pool from veterans disabled in previous wars

After that, the Permian Basin Honor Flight visited the Navy memorial and museum.

The highlights of day three were when the veterans got a chance to see the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown.

The tomb has been guarded continuously since April 6, 1948, regardless of the weather or foreign attack.

A few of the veterans also got to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument.

