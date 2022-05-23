Advertisement

Midland County Sheriff’s Office to speak at Big Bend at Law Enforcement Officer Association Annual Memorial

The ceremony will highlight those who have fallen during the course of their duties.
Midland County Sheriff's Car
Midland County Sheriff's Car(KOSA File)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - The Big Bend Area Law Enforcement Officers Association will hold its annual memorial service on the campus of Sul Ross State University, Alpine, Texas, at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

The ceremony will highlight those who have fallen during the course of their duties. Sheriff David Criner and the Midland County Sheriff’s Office will be the hosting agency for the 2022 event.

Presentation of colors, firing of the three volleys, playing of taps, and a flag-folding ceremony are all part of the event.

This year’s color guard and honor guard will be made up of officers from several area law enforcement agencies.

The U.S. Border Patrol will furnish a Pipe and Drum Corps and the Midland County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol will feature the traditional riderless horse.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DHS and ICE Agents at a home in east Odessa Thursday morning.
Homeland Security confirms human smuggling investigation in Odessa
Crime scene tape
UPDATE: Odessa stabbing victim identified
Mug shot of Byron Brown and Sarah Gilley-Wroe
Parents charged in connection to infant’s death in Midland
Porfirio Ortiz, 80
Father murders his wife and daughter in Big Lake
3 fatality crash in Midland County

Latest News

After 51 years, CPL Arthur Hernandez was honored for his service - in his hometown - in a...
Big Spring solider is being remembered by his hometown
On May 18, 2022, VLK Architects joined Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD to break ground on the...
VLK Architects and PBTISD break ground on a new 2nd through 5th grade campus
(Source: City of Odessa)
The City of Odessa will temporarily change the method used to disinfect the water supply
Over the weekend, the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office assisted US Border Patrol Agents and...
Brewster County Sheriff’s Office assisted with two separate human smuggling cases over the weekend