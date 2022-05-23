Midland County Sheriff’s Office to speak at Big Bend at Law Enforcement Officer Association Annual Memorial

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - The Big Bend Area Law Enforcement Officers Association will hold its annual memorial service on the campus of Sul Ross State University, Alpine, Texas, at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

The ceremony will highlight those who have fallen during the course of their duties. Sheriff David Criner and the Midland County Sheriff’s Office will be the hosting agency for the 2022 event.

Presentation of colors, firing of the three volleys, playing of taps, and a flag-folding ceremony are all part of the event.

This year’s color guard and honor guard will be made up of officers from several area law enforcement agencies.

The U.S. Border Patrol will furnish a Pipe and Drum Corps and the Midland County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol will feature the traditional riderless horse.

