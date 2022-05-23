Advertisement

Midessa Community Alliance Coalition is helping teens stay drug-free this summer

The Midessa Community Alliance Coalition hosted a summer resource fair for kids and teens inside the Regal Theater at Music City Mall, on Saturday.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Midessa Community Alliance Coalition hosted a summer resource fair for kids and teens inside the Regal Theater at Music City Mall, on Saturday.

The event offered fun and creative ways for youth to have a fun and safe summer vacation.

The Odessa Police Department, Familia Dental, ECISD, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention were some of the booths that were there.

People that attended the event were able to receive free tickets to the MCM Rink n Roll and the new Evr Arcade.

The organizer tells CBS7 that they hope to keep teens occupied this summer by helping them stay drug-free.

“We’re here and we want to keep them occupied. That’s one of the reasons we’re handing out skate tickets or the virtual reality. Maybe they won’t use it today. Maybe they’ll come back later this summer and do something that’s fun and friendly, and drug-free,” said Sara Hinshaw, director of the Midessa Community Alliance Coalition.

The Midessa Community Alliance also says they will also be taking part in ‘Movies in the Park’ with the City of Odessa this summer.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DHS and ICE Agents at a home in east Odessa Thursday morning.
Homeland Security confirms human smuggling investigation in Odessa
Crime scene tape
UPDATE: Odessa stabbing victim identified
Byron Brown (We are awaiting the mugshot for Sarah G. Wroe)
Parents charged in connection to infant’s death in Midland
Porfirio Ortiz, 80
Father murders his wife and daughter in Big Lake
3 fatality crash in Midland County

Latest News

Permian Basin honor flight concluded on Saturday
Permian Basin Honor flight wrapped up over the weekend
Midessa Community Alliance Coalition Summer Resource Fair
Midessa Community Alliance Coalition Summer Resource Fair
Permian Basin honor flight concluded on Saturday
Permian Basin honor flight concluded on Saturday
Basin Burnout Cook-Off is raising awareness for veterans across West Texas