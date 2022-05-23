Midessa Community Alliance Coalition is helping teens stay drug-free this summer

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Midessa Community Alliance Coalition hosted a summer resource fair for kids and teens inside the Regal Theater at Music City Mall, on Saturday.

The event offered fun and creative ways for youth to have a fun and safe summer vacation.

The Odessa Police Department, Familia Dental, ECISD, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention were some of the booths that were there.

People that attended the event were able to receive free tickets to the MCM Rink n Roll and the new Evr Arcade.

The organizer tells CBS7 that they hope to keep teens occupied this summer by helping them stay drug-free.

“We’re here and we want to keep them occupied. That’s one of the reasons we’re handing out skate tickets or the virtual reality. Maybe they won’t use it today. Maybe they’ll come back later this summer and do something that’s fun and friendly, and drug-free,” said Sara Hinshaw, director of the Midessa Community Alliance Coalition.

The Midessa Community Alliance also says they will also be taking part in ‘Movies in the Park’ with the City of Odessa this summer.

