First 5 Permian Basin teamed up with other local organizations for the annual ‘Roar and Read’ event

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - First 5 Permian Basin held its annual “Roar and Read” event on Saturday at Memorial Gardens in Odessa.

Their goal is to ensure that all children in Ector and Midland counties are healthy, happy, excited about learning, and developmentally ready to start kindergarten for the upcoming school year.

The assistant director of the non-profit says that the fun-filled event was a great way for families to come together and learn more about the opportunities they offer.

“Today’s our Roar and Read event and it happens every year around springtime. It’s really just an opportunity for families to come out together, be out in the community and really strengthen physical health and activity together as a family. But also get a chance to meet some of our local agencies with that they can offer families,” said Mercedes Ogeda, assistant director for First 5 Permian Basin.

If you want to look into getting your kid involved in reading there is more information on their website at utpb.edu/kindercampregistration.

