Fire and Ice Gala is helping benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Permain

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin’s Fire and Ice Gala took place at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center on Saturday.

The annual gala benefits the non-profit by providing essential after-school care, meals, and programs to Permian Basin children that would otherwise go without.

Every dollar from this benefit goes towards keeping their programs for kids in the area, as that demand continues to grow.

Our very own Jay Hendricks and Mary Kate Hamilton were there to emcee the event.

The Fire and Ice gala reached donations of over 75 thousand dollars.

Tim Jakel, the Director of Development for the Boys and Girls Clubs Permian Basintells us that this gala will help make a difference in the community.

If you’d like to make any donations to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Permian basin, click here.

