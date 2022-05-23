Advertisement

Brewster County Sheriff’s Office assisted with two separate human smuggling cases over the weekend

These two cases were referred to Brewster County for state prosecution.
Over the weekend, the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office assisted US Border Patrol Agents and Homeland Security Investigations Agents with 2 separate smuggling cases. Alberto Carlos Venegas-Parra was charged with 3 counts of smuggling of persons, and 1 count of smuggling of persons under 18. Efren Hilario Holguin-Mena was charged with 11 counts of smuggling of persons.((Source: Brewster County Sheriff's Office))
By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, over the weekend, they assisted U.S. Border Patrol Agents and Homeland Security Investigations Agents with 2 separate smuggling cases.

Alberto Carlos Venegas-Parra was charged with 3 counts of smuggling of persons, and 1 count of smuggling of persons under the age of 18.

Efren Hilario Holguin-Mena was charged with 11 counts of smuggling of persons.

These two cases were referred to Brewster County for state prosecution.

