Big Spring solider is being remembered by his hometown

BIG SPRING, Texas (KBEST Media) - A soldier is never forgotten. Not by his family, by those whom he served with, or his community. After 51 years, CPL Arthur Hernandez was honored for his service - in his hometown - in a special ceremony at Mt. Olive Cemetery. The ceremony included several memories shared, questions were answered, and long overdue honor was rendered.

The Company commander never signed off on the Purple Heart for Hernandez and the three others who lost their lives that night, but the company made it a point to ensure that honor was given where honor was due. As part of the tokens of honor presented, an honorable Purple Heart was given to Herandez’s family in honor of his sacrifice.

“Men had to be wounded to be able to receive this award. The Purple Heart is the second-highest honor you can receive in the United States military. While our company commander never signed off on it for any of those who died that night, it was one of the things that has bothered us as a company. They deserve; the rule of the Purple Heart declared because the enemy was being fired upon, the round shot was meant to inflict damage to personnel and equipment...We believe they deserve it... Charlie Company, as you can see after 51 years, we follow through,” Gary Gilliam said.

Sgt. Rolland Christiansen had the honor of presenting the family with this special award.

“We believe Art deserved it… One of the definitions of Purple Heart says it is not given out in friendly fire missions,” Christiansen said. “If the artillery fire was in support of a mission and was fired at the enemy then it can be presented. As Gilliam mentioned, that artillery fire was... Here we are unofficially, we would like to give a Purple Heart to Arthur Hernandez, presented by veterans of Charlie Company 2/506th.”

CPL Arthur Hernandez, soldier in the Army’s 101st Airborne Division, lost his life on April 1, 1971, in Vietnam during Operation Lam Son 719 in Laos.

“On many occasions, such as this one, the family doesn’t get a lot of the information. We are able to provide some of that information. Getting that information out to the family is good for them and good for us,” Tom Weides said. “We are here today trying to bring us some peace, as well as the family.”

The ceremony included the presentation of several tokens of appreciation, awards, and honor. The family was presented with a plaque, air assault wings, Combat Infantry Badge, presentation coin, 101st plaque presentation, 101st emblem, Currahee Emblem, American flag, and the 506th Flag presentation.

For the past 11 years, members of Charlie Company, 2/506th 101st Airborne have gathered to honor their fallen brothers. The band of brothers travel from their homes in California, Washington, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois, and Texas, to visit the final resting places of those members who did not make it home. Of the company, there have been 26 who have lost their lives. Over the past several years, the surviving members have made it to the final resting place of 23 of the 26 fallen soldiers.

During the special ceremony, before the crowd dispersed, roll call was taken. Company members answered as their names were called, as CPL Hernandez’s name was called the weight of the silence brought a somber moment of remembrance.

" … He is here Sergeant. He lives within us,” answered a member of the company.

Following Roll Call, as “Live Brother Live” was read, company members placed a commemorative coin on his headstone and paid their last respects. Following the members of the company, veterans in attendance took a moment and paid their respects to the fallen soldier.

There are no words to truly describe the honor and gratitude that was displayed during the Saturday morning ceremony, but one thing is for sure, a soldier will not be forgotten.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.