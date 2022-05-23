Big Spring Housing Authority cancels illegally called meeting

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - On Monday afternoon, Linda Blankenburg, the recently elected chair of the Big Spring Housing Authority, officially canceled the meeting set for 6 pm.

According to Ms. Blankenburg:

“On May 18th, 2022, Mayor Robert Moore appointed six additional members to what has been a five-member board since the Big Spring Housing Authority’s inception.

We are currently looking into the legality of this action. In a conversation on Wednesday, May 18th, Mayor Moore flatly refused to disclose to me the identities of the additional appointees and referred me to the City Secretary.

Additionally, Ms. Sharon Fritz posted a meeting notice for the board on the afternoon of Thursday, May 19, 2022, for a meeting to be held today.

Ms. Fritz is not an employee of the Big Spring Housing Authority but is a contractor who was contracted to provide “Public Housing Authority Administration”.

In fact, Paragraph 14 of Ms. Fritz’s contract specifically prohibits her from representing the Big Spring Housing Authority in any manner and requires her to disclose to third parties that she does NOT represent the Big Spring Housing Authority. Ms. Fritz’s statements in the meeting postings are not only patently false, as Ms. Fritz has not served as the Executive Director of the Big Spring Housing Authority since January 10, 2022, but are a violation of her contract with the Big Spring Housing Authority. The Board also has reason to believe that Ms. Fritz is intentionally making these statements to mislead the public, which could be a felony violation of Texas Penal Code Sec. 37.11. Further, the meeting announcement was signed by one of the supposed new appointees to the board, one Mr. T. J. Stewart.

The Big Spring Housing Authority has not been made aware of the identities of any new appointees and has no evidence that any of the new appointees had been sworn into office at the time of the meeting posting.

Given the highly questionable and likely illegal tactics taken by Ms. Fritz and Mr. Stewart, I have no choice but to cancel the meeting posted for this evening at 6pm.” “Also, I am pleased to announce the hiring of Mr. Shannon Thomason for the position of “Interim Secretary” to the Board.

In addition to the statutory duties of Secretary to the Board, I have also requested that Mr. Thomason serve as Parliamentarian for the Board. Mr. Thomason’s salary as Interim Secretary shall be set at $1 per year.

This action is taken in accordance with Texas Local Government Code Sec. 392.038 and the discretionary authority granted me by the Board of Commissioners at our meeting held on May 16, 2022.”

Linda Blankenburg was elected Chair of the Board of Commissioners at a special meeting held on May 16, 2022.

For more information, contact Mr. Shannon Thomason, Secretary and Executive Director at ShannonDThomason@gmail.com.

