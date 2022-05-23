Advertisement

Basin Burnout Cook-Off is raising awareness for veterans across West Texas

The funds raised at the cook-off go towards raising awareness for veterans across West Texas.((Source: Basin Burnout))
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Many people were out in Midland Saturday enjoying some barbeque and live music for the Basin Burnout Cook-off which highlights some of the best amateur barbeques in the Permian Basin.

This is the 5th year that Tailgate Midland hosted the event and the owners tell us their goal is to find the best barbeque in the area.

Boot Campaign and Reel Thanx are the two organizations featured at the cook-off and their mission is to honor our veterans and to always have them be remembered and make sure that they are never forgotten.

“It’s specifically for the Boot Campaign and Reel Thanx that are two amazing veteran charities out here. So, the Permian Basin Association of Directional Drilling is putting on this entire event and we’re really excited to host this event this year,” said Ariel Herrera, co-owner of Tailgate Midland.

