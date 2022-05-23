Advertisement

Allington Dental in Odessa offered free dental services for uninsured children

People who don’t have medical insurance or simply don’t have the means to pay for an exam were able to take get fillings and extractions for free.
Allington Dental in Odessa offered free dental services for uninsured families
Allington Dental in Odessa offered free dental services for uninsured families(Source: Allington Dental Odessa)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - “This day is specifically aimed that making sure those patients who are not able to get care because they lack insurance can get the care they need,” said Dr. Bernard S. Okumu, the Associate Dentist at Allington Dental.

Allington Dental and Braces in Odessa hosted their annual Sharing Smiles Day event. People who don’t have medical insurance or simply don’t have the means to pay for an exam were able to take get fillings and extractions for free.

“Since it’s just one day we want to focus on managing pain swelling and have people be free of stuff like that,” said Okumu.

This program was started in 2015 and has already helped more than 2,000 children and adults receive the care they need at no cost.

“It really feels fulfilling it’s like giving back to the community and also the other way that the community gives back to us,” said Okumu.

Office manager Veronica Chapa says she along with the entire staff were excited to provide services for people who need it.

“I appreciate all my staff that came today to make this happen,” said Chapa.

Chapa says Allington Dental is ready to serve the community not only on Sharing Smiles Day but every time someone walks into the office.

“I don’t want anyone to feel like they can’t afford it because there is help for everyone,” said Chapa.

For questions about the deals at Allington Dental offers, call 432-888-8798 or visit them in person at 1613 North County Road, Odessa, TX.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DHS and ICE Agents at a home in east Odessa Thursday morning.
Homeland Security confirms human smuggling investigation in Odessa
Crime scene tape
UPDATE: Odessa stabbing victim identified
Byron Brown (We are awaiting the mugshot for Sarah G. Wroe)
Parents charged in connection to infant’s death in Midland
3 fatality crash in Midland County
Porfirio Ortiz, 80
Father murders his wife and daughter in Big Lake

Latest News

The funds raised at the cook-off go towards raising awareness for veterans across West Texas.
Basin Burnout Cook-Off is raising awareness for veterans across West Texas
Source: The University of Texas Permian Basin.
First 5 Permian Basin teamed up with other local organizations for the annual ‘Roar and Read’ event
Veterans hold up a young boy, who works to trace a name on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Permian Basin Honor Flight makes emotional visits to Arlington National Cemetery, Vietnam Memorial
PERMIAN HONOR FLIGHT VSV JOSH