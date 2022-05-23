Allington Dental in Odessa offered free dental services for uninsured children

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - “This day is specifically aimed that making sure those patients who are not able to get care because they lack insurance can get the care they need,” said Dr. Bernard S. Okumu, the Associate Dentist at Allington Dental.

Allington Dental and Braces in Odessa hosted their annual Sharing Smiles Day event. People who don’t have medical insurance or simply don’t have the means to pay for an exam were able to take get fillings and extractions for free.

“Since it’s just one day we want to focus on managing pain swelling and have people be free of stuff like that,” said Okumu.

This program was started in 2015 and has already helped more than 2,000 children and adults receive the care they need at no cost.

“It really feels fulfilling it’s like giving back to the community and also the other way that the community gives back to us,” said Okumu.

Office manager Veronica Chapa says she along with the entire staff were excited to provide services for people who need it.

“I appreciate all my staff that came today to make this happen,” said Chapa.

Chapa says Allington Dental is ready to serve the community not only on Sharing Smiles Day but every time someone walks into the office.

“I don’t want anyone to feel like they can’t afford it because there is help for everyone,” said Chapa.

For questions about the deals at Allington Dental offers, call 432-888-8798 or visit them in person at 1613 North County Road, Odessa, TX.

