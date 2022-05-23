Advertisement

30-year-old runner collapses, dies after Brooklyn half-marathon

A 30-year-old man collapsed and later died after crossing the finish line of a half-marathon in Brooklyn on Saturday morning. (Source: News 12 Brooklyn)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A 30-year-old man collapsed and later died after crossing the finish line of a half-marathon in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.

A statement from the nonprofit New York Road Runners confirmed the man was a participant in the 2022 RBC Brooklyn Half and collapsed after finishing the race.

A New York City fire department spokesperson says the runner was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead. It was unclear what caused the man to collapse.

A heat advisory was in effect for New York City until 8 p.m. Saturday. The nonprofit says temperatures ranged from the low 60s to high 70s during the race, which began at 7 a.m.

An additional 15 runners were taken to local hospitals from the race, the fire department said. At least four were in serious condition.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DHS and ICE Agents at a home in east Odessa Thursday morning.
Homeland Security confirms human smuggling investigation in Odessa
Crime scene tape
UPDATE: Odessa stabbing victim identified
Byron Brown (We are awaiting the mugshot for Sarah G. Wroe)
Parents charged in connection to infant’s death in Midland
Porfirio Ortiz, 80
Father murders his wife and daughter in Big Lake
3 fatality crash in Midland County

Latest News

A toddler was killed and two family members were injured in a triple shooting in Maine.
Toddler shot and killed
A jewelry store that was targeted for a smash-and-grab robbery was kept safe by its employees.
Jewelry store smash-and-grab thwarted by employees
President Joe Biden said the U.S. would intercede if China invades Taiwan.
Biden: US would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan
Victim Alyssa Castanuela said the attack happened in front of her sons.
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries during attack by boyfriend’s ex, police say
Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial