Permian Basin veterans visit Museum of the Army

WASHINGTON (KOSA) - On the second day of the Permian Basin Honor Flight visited the Museum of the Army.

This museum is three floors of exhibits dedicated to the history of the army and the individuals who served.

A wall of wars and battles fought by the United States Army is the first thing you see when you step inside, but it just gets better from there.

Exhibits tell the stories of soldiers and showcase how the army has preserved our nation.

As for one Honor Flight duo, they got to share this experience as father and son.

“Technically, Justin is here as my guardian. He’s doing a really good job of watching over me and taking care of me. I also think it’s wonderful for both of us to be here with all these beautiful memorials and the camaraderie of the people we are with,” said Bruce Jaeger, Justin’s dad.

Although Justin does miss his mom, he’s still enjoying his time on the Honor Flight.

“I’m not ready to leave, I just want you to know that.”

When you think of the Museum of the Army, you might assume it encompasses the whole army, but a large portion of this museum is dedicated to the individuals who served in it.

The museum contains a litany of individual stories about soldiers from every century and every American war.

That’s especially important for Vietnam veterans who can often feel like their fight was incomplete, pointless, or not appreciated.

“Back then, we were boys. We got the call, we went to serve, and I hope we did some good to help the freedoms that people have today,” Vietnam veteran Don Jones said.

Amongst the individuals profiled at the museum are Jackie Robinson and Elvis Presley.

