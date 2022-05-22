Permian Basin Honor Flight makes emotional visits to Arlington National Cemetery, Vietnam Memorial

WASHINGTON (KOSA) - Permian Basin Honor Flight 2022 finished Friday at the Marine Corps War Memorial, but it was an emotional walk down memory lane for many veterans throughout the day.

Visits to Arlington National Cemetery and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial brought tears to veterans and bystanders.

Young people, respectful and helpful. Elders reminisced.

But not everyone could make the walk across the memorials. Vietnam veteran Larry Elkins turned back a quarter of the way down the ramp at the Vietnam Memorial. The cacophony of names and silent voices was too much to bear.

“I would like to remember the people on the wall as they were,” Elkins said. “Obviously, I didn’t know them all, but we all knew each other through shared experiences.”

The Honor Flight concluded the trip on Saturday with visits to the Disabled Veterans for Life Memorial, Navy Memorial, and the Tomb of the Unknowns.

