Advertisement

Permian Basin Honor Flight makes emotional visits to Arlington National Cemetery, Vietnam Memorial

Permian Basin Honor Flight visited Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery
By Joshua Skinner
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KOSA) - Permian Basin Honor Flight 2022 finished Friday at the Marine Corps War Memorial, but it was an emotional walk down memory lane for many veterans throughout the day.

Visits to Arlington National Cemetery and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial brought tears to veterans and bystanders.

Young people, respectful and helpful. Elders reminisced.

But not everyone could make the walk across the memorials. Vietnam veteran Larry Elkins turned back a quarter of the way down the ramp at the Vietnam Memorial. The cacophony of names and silent voices was too much to bear.

“I would like to remember the people on the wall as they were,” Elkins said. “Obviously, I didn’t know them all, but we all knew each other through shared experiences.”

The Honor Flight concluded the trip on Saturday with visits to the Disabled Veterans for Life Memorial, Navy Memorial, and the Tomb of the Unknowns.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DHS and ICE Agents at a home in east Odessa Thursday morning.
Homeland Security confirms human smuggling investigation in Odessa
Crime scene tape
UPDATE: Odessa stabbing victim identified
Byron Brown (We are awaiting the mugshot for Sarah G. Wroe)
Parents charged in connection to infant’s death in Midland
3 fatality crash in Midland County
Porfirio Ortiz, 80
Father murders his wife and daughter in Big Lake

Latest News

PERMIAN HONOR FLIGHT VSV JOSH
Permian Basin Honor Flight visits Museum of the Army
Permian Basin veterans visit Museum of the Army
Greenwood senior targets education through air rifle competitions
The investigation determined that the vehicle was being operated by Micah Womack of Odessa. (MGN)
Odessa Polce Department confirms fatality of a single vehicle rollover crash