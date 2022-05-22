Advertisement

Greenwood senior targets education through air rifle competitions

By Joshua Skinner
May. 22, 2022
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Way out in West Texas lives a girl who is not like other girls.

Her name is LeeAnna Crudgington, and she shoots an air rifle better than you do.

“A lot of kids at school, they know I shoot, but they don’t know what goes into it,” LeeAnna said.

A senior at Greenwood High School, LeeAnna started shooting at age eight and has racked up the awards ever since.

Her summer is so full of national events that her church recently held a benefit to help raise money for travel expenses.

“They get really expensive traveling all over the place,” LeeAnna said.

Between also partaking in soccer and student government, it leaves little time to practice.

“My practices start at around 10 o’clock and end at one or two 2 in the morning,” she said.

“That usually keeps dad up because dad’s usually out at the range with her,” father Robert Crudgington laughed. “She’s been independent since she was able to walk.”

Adopted at birth, LeeAnna is being heavily recruited to shoot air rifle in college.

“I had no idea how far this would take her,” Robert said.

It could soon take her further. Leeanna’s education is squarely in her sights.

“Hopefully, shooting at West Point after my senior year and after that, the 2024 Olympics is somewhere I’m really looking,” she said.

She hopes to be the first person in her family to graduate college.

But on a warm Sunday afternoon in May, the challenge isn’t so much on LeeAnna, but on anyone willing to fork over money to try to beat her.

Young ones, old ones, and former military; it doesn’t matter. They all lose.

“To watch her grow in this family and exceed and excel the way she has, has been amazing,” Robert said.

“In the end, it’s just doing something I love for as long as I can do it,” LeeAnna said.

