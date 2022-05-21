Advertisement

Odessa Polce Department confirms fatality of a single vehicle rollover crash

By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, on May 21st, 2022 at approximately 2:26 am, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover in the 4600 block of Golder.

The investigation determined that a white 2018 Ram 1500 was being operated by Micah Womack of Odessa who was traveling South on Golder.

Womack failed to maintain a single lane of travel before leaving the roadway and striking a guard rail which caused the vehicle to roll. Womack, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene.

Next of kin has been notified. The investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

