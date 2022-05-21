The Midland Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man deceased

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash this morning that left one man deceased.

At about 5:04 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, officers responded to a single-vehicle accident near the 1700 block of W. Industrial Ave.

It is believed that the vehicle, a 2008 Ford Mustang, was traveling westbound on Industrial at a high rate of speed.

The driver lost control and collided with a gas meter and a fire hydrant causing the vehicle to roll and eventually collide with a building on Industrial Ave.

The driver, Adam Alvarez, 38, of Midland, was not wearing a seatbelt and was the vehicle’s only occupant. Alvarez was pronounced deceased at the scene from his injuries.

Next of kin has been notified. The investigation is ongoing.

