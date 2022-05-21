Advertisement

Honor Flight visits Arlington National Cemetery

Arlington National Cemetary
Arlington National Cemetary
By Kate Porter
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -This morning the Permian Basin Honor Flight visited Arlington National Cemetery where several gold star families, families who have lost loved ones in the service, were honored with a wreath-laying ceremony

It was an emotional morning as the Honor Flight took part in a special ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery…

The gravesites of several Permian Basin veterans were visited, some laid flowers at the headstones or just observed a moment of silence.

Among those buried at Arlington are three of the four veterans who were killed in Midland when a train struck their parade float.

This November will be the tenth anniversary of the fatal train wreck.

The honor flight will visit Arlington National Cemetary again on Saturday.

