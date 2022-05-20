Advertisement

Winkler County Sheriff’s Office detained a suspect involved in a shooting

Rebecca Sanchez was identified as the suspect and was located on May 17, 2022, and taken into custody without incident. She remains in custody at the Winkler County Detention Center with a $250,000 surety bond.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office, on May 15, 2022, officers with the Kermit Police Department responded to a shooting reported in the 500 Block of South Poplar.

A male subject was located with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was transported, treated, and released later the same day.

Rebecca Sanchez was identified as the suspect and was located on May 17, 2022, and taken into custody without incident. She remains in custody at the Winkler County Detention Center with a $250,000 surety bond.

