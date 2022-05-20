Advertisement

West Texas VA sends support for Mesquite Heat Fire

West Texas VA Health Care System has sent its mobile medical clinic and its emergency response team to Abilene in support of the Mesquite Heat Fire.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABILENE, Texas (KOSA) - West Texas VA Health Care System has sent its mobile medical clinic and its emergency response team to Abilene in support of the Mesquite Heat Fire.

Supporting the Veterans Affairs fourth mission, which promises to help during national, state, and local emergencies, West Texas VA is providing medical attention, water, hygiene goods, socks, and other goods to help Veterans and community members impacted by evacuations.

“We are committed to not only our Veterans, but also the larger Abilene community,” said James Douglas, associate director of West Texas VA Health Care System. “We have the resources and manpower to do a great deal of good, and the VA’s fourth mission gives us that calling to help.”

West Texas VA staff members have been working since Wednesday to help Veterans impacted by the wildfire. Many vulnerable Veterans have been contacted by staff, ensuring their safety during possible evacuations.

If any Veterans or community members need medical attention or assistance, they can find the mobile clinic at the Abilene Clinic parking lot, located at 3850-C, Ridgemont Dr.

