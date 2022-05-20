Advertisement

Two people charged in infant’s death in Midland

Byron Brown (We are awaiting the mugshot for Sarah G. Wroe)
Byron Brown (We are awaiting the mugshot for Sarah G. Wroe)(Midland County Jail)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Two people have been charged in connection with the death of an infant.

The City of Midland says that Sarah G. Wroe and Byron Brown are charged with Capital Murder.

As we’ve previously reported, on Wednesday, May 11, officials say that around 11:00 p.m., officers with the Midland Police Department responded to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to an injured infant. The infant was pronounced dead the following day.

According to Midland County jail records, they were arrested yesterday and are pending arraignment.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
UPDATE: Odessa stabbing victim identified
DHS and ICE Agents at a home in east Odessa Thursday morning.
Homeland Security confirms human smuggling investigation in Odessa
3 fatality crash in Midland County
(MGN)
Three people were burned in a truck explosion
Porfirio Ortiz, 80
Father murders his wife and daughter in Big Lake

Latest News

(Source: The Little Gym)
ECISD school counselor plans to read her new children’s book at The Little Gym Midland
(Source: City of Big Spring)
City of Big Spring is organizing a large/bulk item pick up for District 6
Ector County ISD surprises Teachers in big way
ECISD TEACHER CHECKS
ECISD teachers receive a big check - clipped version