Texas DPS confirms fatality in crash on South Highway 176

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Sgt. Blanco from the Texas Department of Transportation, a two-vehicle collision that caused one fatality occurred on May 16, 2022, on South Highway 176 in Martin County.

Michele August, a 63-year-old Midland woman, was pronounced dead at the Martin County Hospital by Justice of the Peace Hedrick.

Dhakota Schamme Hinojosa, a 22-year-old female from Stanton, was treated and released from the Martin County Hospital.

Officials say that August was traveling west on SH 176. Hinojosa was traveling east on SH-176 when August traveled into oncoming traffic in the eastbound lane. August collided with Hinojosa.

