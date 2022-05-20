Advertisement

Texas DPS confirms fatality in crash on South Highway 176

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Sgt. Blanco from the Texas Department of Transportation, a two-vehicle collision that caused one fatality occurred on May 16, 2022, on South Highway 176 in Martin County.

Michele August, a 63-year-old Midland woman, was pronounced dead at the Martin County Hospital by Justice of the Peace Hedrick.

Dhakota Schamme Hinojosa, a 22-year-old female from Stanton, was treated and released from the Martin County Hospital.

Officials say that August was traveling west on SH 176. Hinojosa was traveling east on SH-176 when August traveled into oncoming traffic in the eastbound lane. August collided with Hinojosa.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DHS and ICE Agents at a home in east Odessa Thursday morning.
Homeland Security confirms human smuggling investigation in Odessa
Crime scene tape
UPDATE: Odessa stabbing victim identified
3 fatality crash in Midland County
(MGN)
Three people were burned in a truck explosion
Porfirio Ortiz, 80
Father murders his wife and daughter in Big Lake

Latest News

The City of Odessa's Parks and Recreation Department is hosting Movies in the Park this summer.
The City of Odessa’s Parks and Recreation Department invites you to Movies in the Park this summer
Rebecca Sanchez was identified as the suspect and was located on May 17, 2022 and taken into...
Winkler County Sheriff’s Office detained a suspect involved in a shooting
(Source: Office of the Texas Governor | Greg Abbott)
Counties throughout West Texas have been included in the State of Disaster Proclamation regarding severe widespread wildfires
Byron Brown (We are awaiting the mugshot for Sarah G. Wroe)
Parents charged in connection to infant’s death in Midland