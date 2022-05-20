Team Motley Dragons Cup returns to Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Team Motley Dragons Cup held its second United States Practical Shooting Association event, attracting many of the biggest names in the sport.

“Everybody said it was the best match they shot last year,” range owner Marco Davis said.

The first Dragons Cup featured many of the world’s best shooters.

Most of them, like world champions J.J. Racaza and Jessie Harrison, were back again this year.

“Right now, we have twenty grandmasters participating, and that’s a label by itself,” said Rossen Hristov, the training director of Tactical Performance Center.

The event grew from 350 shooters last year to nearly 500 this year.

“What these guys are doing that’s above and beyond is they’re making it fun,” said Mark Stevens, the marketing director for Atlas Gunworks.

“This year, when we opened up our registration, the match sold out within 12 hours,” Davis said.

The courses were difficult. The weather was intimidating. The popsicles? Delicious.

“It’s 105 degrees,” Davis said. “Why not give everybody some 25-cent popsicles?

But in the macro, it’s an attempt to grow shooting sports and promote the USPSA.

“They are doing a great job promoting the USPSA and the world of practical shooting sports,” Hristov said.

And as soon as the weekend ended, it was time to start thinking about 2023.

“We look forward to being her again next year,” Stevens said.

