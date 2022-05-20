Advertisement

‘Shattered Dreams’ was presented at Alpine High School

The purpose of the program is to educate students, parents, and community members about the risks and consequences of underage drinking and driving.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday morning, ‘Shattered Dreams’ was presented at Alpine High School, to all students.

This event is presented as realistically as possible, including crashed vehicles, student role-players as victims, and all emergency personnel necessary to respond to such an incident.

Officials say that by providing this presentation, they hope to never have to experience the real scenario in their community.

The Brewster County Sheriff’s Office gives their thanks to all participants, including their Brewster County Deputies, the Alpine Police Department, Alpine Volunteer Fire Department, Emergent Air EMS, Marfa Tow, Alpine Memorial Funeral Home, Justice of the Peace Robert Steele, Alpine ISD, Alpine High School Student Council, and the families who participated.

