A retired teacher was honored as the LifeChanger of the Year grand prize winner

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Barbara Yarbrough was honored as the LifeChanger of the Year grand prize winner at South Elementary School.

Yarbrough is a retired teacher and currently serves as a parent liaison at South. She has been a part of the Midland ISD family for more than 50 years.

She is a much-loved and highly respected educator who continues to make a tremendous impact on education and the community.

Yarbrough was selected as the grand prize winner out of more than 850 nominations for K-12 school employees across the country.

In total, Yarbrough was awarded more than $10,000, which will be awarded as a $5,000 personal award and a $5,000 donation to a nonprofit of her choice.

Yarbrough was nominated by Pease Elementary counselor David Cook, who led the campaign to have Yarbrough recognized for this award.

LifeChanger of the Year is a national program sponsored by National Life Group that annually recognizes and rewards K-12 school district educators and employees who make a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and leadership. Each year, the LifeChanger of the Year program receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

