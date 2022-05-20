Advertisement

Permian Basin Honor Flight visits World War II and Korean War memorials

The Permian Basin Honor Flight honored their lone World War II veteran at the World War II memorial. At the Korean War memorial, one of the veterans spoke about his family’s long history of service to the United States.
By Kate Porter
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KOSA) - The Permian Basin Honor Flight honored their lone World War II veteran at the World War II memorial. At the Korean War memorial, one of the veterans spoke about his family’s long history of service to the United States.

Watch the video above to hear more.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DHS and ICE Agents at a home in east Odessa Thursday morning.
Homeland Security confirms human smuggling investigation in Odessa
Crime scene tape
UPDATE: Odessa stabbing victim identified
3 fatality crash in Midland County
(MGN)
Three people were burned in a truck explosion
Porfirio Ortiz, 80
Father murders his wife and daughter in Big Lake

Latest News

The purpose of the program is to educate students, parents, and community members about the...
‘Shattered Dreams’ was presented at Alpine High School
(Source: The University of Texas Permian Basin)
First 5 Permian Basin’s annual ‘Roar & Read’ is taking place at Memorial Gardens Park
Permian Basin Honor Flight visits World War II and Korean War memorials
Permian Basin Honor Flight visits World War II and Korean War memorials
Medical Center Hospital en Odessa, Texas.
Medical Center Hospital announced the return of its first Moonlight Market for the season