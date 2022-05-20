Medical Center Hospital announced the return of its first Moonlight Market for the season

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital is kicking off farmer’s market season with the Moonlight Market on Friday, May 20. It will take place from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the corner of 2nd and Golder.

The former Odessa Texas Farmers Market is now the Moonlight Market. As this is the oldest farmers’ market in Odessa, MCH looks forward to a new market season with a new name, a new look, and a new time.

MCH says they look forward to welcoming back their wonderful vendors and greeting new ones as they become Odessa’s only market under the stars! This is a family and pet-friendly event with many market options:

• Food trucks

• Fresh baked breads and pastries

• Jams, jellies, salsa and honey

• Live music

• Locally crafted items

• Fresh produce and more

The event is free and open to the public. The first 400 in attendance will be given a free Moonlight Market shopping bag.

Future dates for the Moonlight Market this year include:

• June 26

• July 24

• August 28

• September 25

In addition to the Moonlight Market, the first-ever Downtown Dash will take place during the Market. It’s a 5K fun run/walk benefitting the Medical Center Health System Foundation.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.