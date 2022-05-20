Medical Center Hospital announced the return of its first Moonlight Market for the season
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital is kicking off farmer’s market season with the Moonlight Market on Friday, May 20. It will take place from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the corner of 2nd and Golder.
The former Odessa Texas Farmers Market is now the Moonlight Market. As this is the oldest farmers’ market in Odessa, MCH looks forward to a new market season with a new name, a new look, and a new time.
MCH says they look forward to welcoming back their wonderful vendors and greeting new ones as they become Odessa’s only market under the stars! This is a family and pet-friendly event with many market options:
• Food trucks
• Fresh baked breads and pastries
• Jams, jellies, salsa and honey
• Live music
• Locally crafted items
• Fresh produce and more
The event is free and open to the public. The first 400 in attendance will be given a free Moonlight Market shopping bag.
Future dates for the Moonlight Market this year include:
• June 26
• July 24
• August 28
• September 25
In addition to the Moonlight Market, the first-ever Downtown Dash will take place during the Market. It’s a 5K fun run/walk benefitting the Medical Center Health System Foundation.
