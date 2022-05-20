Howard County has been included in the State of Disaster Proclamation regarding severe widespread wildfires
Howard County has been included in the State of Disaster Proclamation regarding severe widespread wildfires, issued by Governor Gregg Abbott.
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Pursuant to his powers as Governor of the State of Texas, Greg Abbott has issued the following: A proclamation certifying that wildfires pose an imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property in a number of Texas counties and thereby declaring a state of disaster.
The original proclamation is attached below:
