Howard County has been included in the State of Disaster Proclamation regarding severe widespread wildfires

Howard County has been included in the State of Disaster Proclamation regarding severe widespread wildfires, issued by Governor Gregg Abbott.
(Source: Office of the Texas Governor | Greg Abbott)
(Source: Office of the Texas Governor | Greg Abbott)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Pursuant to his powers as Governor of the State of Texas, Greg Abbott has issued the following: A proclamation certifying that wildfires pose an imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property in a number of Texas counties and thereby declaring a state of disaster.

The original proclamation is attached below:

