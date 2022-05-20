HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Pursuant to his powers as Governor of the State of Texas, Greg Abbott has issued the following: A proclamation certifying that wildfires pose an imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property in a number of Texas counties and thereby declaring a state of disaster.

The original proclamation is attached below:

Howard County has been included in the State of Disaster Proclamation regarding severe widespread wildfires, issued by Governor Gregg Abbott. (Office of Texas Governor | Greg Abbott)

