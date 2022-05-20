First 5 Permian Basin’s annual ‘Roar & Read’ is taking place at Memorial Gardens Park

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The annual Roar & Read 2022 celebrates early literacy, physical activity, and healthy families. It will be taking place on Saturday, May 20, 2022, from 10am to 1pm at Memorial Gardens Park.

The event will include booths with activities, reading stations, as well as free prizes, games, and books.

Families are encouraged to bring their kids’ bikes, strollers, or skates.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.