Advertisement

First 5 Permian Basin’s annual ‘Roar & Read’ is taking place at Memorial Gardens Park

The annual Roar & Read 2022 celebrates early literacy, physical activity, and healthy families.
(Source: The University of Texas Permian Basin)
(Source: The University of Texas Permian Basin)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The annual Roar & Read 2022 celebrates early literacy, physical activity, and healthy families. It will be taking place on Saturday, May 20, 2022, from 10am to 1pm at Memorial Gardens Park.

The event will include booths with activities, reading stations, as well as free prizes, games, and books.

Families are encouraged to bring their kids’ bikes, strollers, or skates.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DHS and ICE Agents at a home in east Odessa Thursday morning.
Homeland Security confirms human smuggling investigation in Odessa
Crime scene tape
UPDATE: Odessa stabbing victim identified
3 fatality crash in Midland County
(MGN)
Three people were burned in a truck explosion
Porfirio Ortiz, 80
Father murders his wife and daughter in Big Lake

Latest News

The purpose of the program is to educate students, parents, and community members about the...
‘Shattered Dreams’ was presented at Alpine High School
Permian Basin Honor Flight visits World War II and Korean War memorials
Permian Basin Honor Flight visits World War II and Korean War memorials
Permian Basin Honor Flight visits World War II and Korean War memorials
Permian Basin Honor Flight visits World War II and Korean War memorials
Medical Center Hospital en Odessa, Texas.
Medical Center Hospital announced the return of its first Moonlight Market for the season