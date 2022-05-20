Ector County ISD surprises Teachers in big way

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Over 800,000 dollars was given out today to teachers in ECISD to recognize and reward them for their hard work.

For the first time in the district’s history over 120 teachers across 31 schools received checks for anywhere between 3,000 and 19,000 dollars

The amount received by each teacher is based on the level of academic growth of their students, teacher instructional performance, and the percentage of disadvantaged students at their school.

“These teachers are most effective in math and reading and growing children, elementary, middle school, and high school. Right now, we’re at Murray Fly elementary where we recognized 10 teachers at this particular school.” Superintendent for ECISD, Scott Muri

Teachers say it’s a great honor to be recognized for the work they do.

“I am so excited to be one of them. I didn’t know it was gonna be this much but it’s a really good feeling and I feel so honored to be a part of this team. I think it’s gonna make teachers stay in the industry and maybe bring in new teachers that gives them an amazing incentive for teachers.”4th Grade Teacher at Murray Fly, Memrey White

Two lucky teachers were awarded the district’s jackpot of 19,000 dollars.

One of those teachers is Christine Carrillo, she worked at a bank until someone inspired her to become a teacher, and now she’s been teaching for 10 years.

“It’s nice to be recognized and to be valued. To have that master’s distinction on my certificate. That means a lot the fact that your work has been noticed and that I have proven myself, I think.” 5th grade math at San Jacinto, Christine Carrillo

These checks were made possible by state legislators working to recognize the hard work all the teachers do across the state.

Congratulations to all those lucky teachers.

