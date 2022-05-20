ECISD school counselor plans to read her new children’s book at The Little Gym Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Little Gym of Midland will be hosting local Author and ECISD school counselor, Teresa Porath, who will be reading her new children’s book, “Morgan and the I Can’t Monster- My Mindset Matters.”

The event will take place on Monday, May 23rd from 11:00 AM- 12:00 PM at the Little Gym located at 4400 W. Loop 250 N. Suite 103, Midland, TX.

This class is will be for the ages of 3-4.5 years old. Registration is required for any families who are not members of The Little Gym.

The fee of $16 will include their own copy of the book as well as one hour of free playtime. To register for the event, please visit www.thelittlegym.com/midlandTX/events-more-fun/drop-ins-events.

Teresa Porath shared that the premise of the book is to teach kids to not give up and instead practice in order to overcome struggles and obstacles. She added that anyone can defeat mindsets if we set out to accomplish something. She hopes that this book will be an encouragement for many children.

To learn more about The Little Gym and the programs they offer to the community, please visit www.thelittlegym.com/midlandTX

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.