The City of Odessa’s Parks and Recreation Department invites you to Movies in the Park this summer

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa’s Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the community to Movies in the Park. It is one of the leading annual attractions that has become a tradition with most families in Odessa.

The movies are hosted throughout the summer months and attract hundreds of families to the parks each year to watch some of the best movies available.

Food and beverage concessions will be available at each movie.

There will be six movies over the course of six nights during the summer break for free:

May 27th - San Jacinto- Sing 2

June 10th - Sherwood Park- Encanto

June 24th - Woodson - The Mitchells vs Machines

July 8th - Lawndale Park - Addams Family 2

July 22nd - Mckinney Park- Space Jam- A New Legacy

August 5th - Floyd Gwin - Clifford The Big Red Dog

Please note that any of the movies can be rescheduled, moved, or canceled due to any weather or other complications.

