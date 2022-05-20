Advertisement

City of Big Spring is organizing a large/bulk item pick up for District 6

The Large/Bulk Item Pickup Program is designed to help residents dispose of large items from their homes like couches, mattresses, appliances, and any other large, bulky items without the expense and hassle of hauling it off.
(Source: City of Big Spring)
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Big Spring will be offering the Large/Bulk Item Pickup for citizens in District 6 on June 15, 2022. Residents must call and schedule a pickup for their scheduled pick-up day. This program is part of their plan to help keep our neighborhoods clean. The city of Big Spring encourages all residents to take advantage of this free program.

If you do not get on the schedule, your items will not be picked up. Big Spring residents in District 6 must call Public Works at 432-264-2501, or email nhernandez@mybigspring.com by 5 PM on Monday, June 13, 2022, to schedule a large/bulk item pickup for the following Wednesday, June 15, 2022 (designated collection day).

PROGRAM RULES:

1. City staff will only pick up items that are placed on the curb upon arrival to your location.

2. City staff will not be permitted to bring items to the curb from inside your home or from any other area of the residence (backyard, garage, etc.).

3. The Large/Bulk item pickup program is for residential customers only.

4. Customers are responsible for cleaning up any debris or trash left after your items are picked up.

ELIGIBLE for pickup:

• Doors

• Carpet

• Furniture

• Appliances

• Cardboard Boxes

• Scrap Metal • Mattresses

• Tree brush or limbs (Individual pieces not exceeding 8 inches in diameter or 10 feet in length), and yard trimmings (bagged organic yard waste such as twigs and shrubbery)

NOT ELIGIBLE for pickup:

•Household trash, garbage, or any material in plastic bags

• Hazardous materials (chemicals and petroleum products)

• Automotive parts, batteries, or tires.

• Construction, remodeling, or demolition debris such as shingles, wallboard & lumber

• Tires • Dirt, rocks, concrete or ceramic tile

• TVs, Electronics

