An active structure fire was reported out in Big Spring

By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - According to our media partners at KBest Media, they have received a report of a structure fire in the 700 block of San Antonio in Big Spring.

First responders are on the scene and the public is asked to avoid the area.

CBS7 will keep you updated when more information is released.

