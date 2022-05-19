Advertisement

Semi-truck fire in Midland

By Micah Allen
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland says a semi-truck fire has caused the westbound lanes from 349 to Cottonflat westbound to close. No westbound traffic on the north service road until the grass fire is contained.

TxDOT says they are diverting traffic to Big Spring Street.

According to the TxDOT, the Midland Fire Department has evacuated the Petroleum Museum.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
UPDATE: Odessa stabbing victim identified
3 fatality crash in Midland County
(MGN)
Three people were burned in a truck explosion
Wilmalea P. Rosen
Ector County Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman dead
According to the Odessa Police Department, there has been a major accident at the intersection...
Major accident on East University Blvd and Adams Avenue

Latest News

Be Excellent - Michael Jasso
(Source: Permian Basin Honor Flight)
Permian Basin Honor Flight Send- Off
Robert 'Bob' Moore being sworn in as Mayor of Big Spring
New Big Spring Mayor Robert ‘Bob’ Moore sworn in
Michael Jasso poses with a representative from Excel ER and his staff at the Taylor Park Boys &...
Be Excellent: Michael Jasso