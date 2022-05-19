Semi-truck fire in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland says a semi-truck fire has caused the westbound lanes from 349 to Cottonflat westbound to close. No westbound traffic on the north service road until the grass fire is contained.

TxDOT says they are diverting traffic to Big Spring Street.

According to the TxDOT, the Midland Fire Department has evacuated the Petroleum Museum.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.