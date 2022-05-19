Midland installing blue reflectors to hasten emergency response.

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you’ve driven around Midland recently, you might’ve noticed blue reflectors popping up all over the city.

These little blue squares will soon litter the Midland roadways, designed to denote the city’s fire hydrants.

But, why do you need to mark the location of a bright, yellow hydrant?

“Sometimes, late at night, when we respond to fires, sometimes those hydrants aren’t quite as visible,” said Brian McGary, Assistant Chief of Operations for Midland Fire Department.

The hydrants can also be blocked from view by things like trees or signs. The blue markers, visible from afar, will help firefighters locate the hydrants faster.

The difference might only be 30 seconds, but when a house can be consumed in under five minutes in dry conditions, it could mean the difference between life and death.

“Anytime we can be more efficient at our job, it makes it better for us and for the public,” McGary said.

The idea was conceived locally by one of the fire stations. It was then taken to the Midland Streets and Traffic Department who devised the plan.

“This just makes it that much easier to locate a fire and provide a connection,” McGary said.

MFD says the reflectors will be installed in stages.

The first area set to be completed is the area surrounding Midland International Air and Space Port.

