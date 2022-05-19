Advertisement

Marnie Schulenburg, ‘As the World Turns’ star, dies after cancer fight at 37

Actress Marnie Schulenburg has died after a two-year battle with breast cancer, according to...
Actress Marnie Schulenburg has died after a two-year battle with breast cancer, according to her manager.(marnschupip4/Instagram)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Soap star Marnie Schulenburg has died at the age of 37.

Schulenburg played Alison Stewart on “As the World Turns” and Jo Sullivan on the “One Life to Live” reboot in 2013.

Her manager said she died Tuesday after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Schulenburg was married to “Succession” actor Zack Robidas. They welcomed their daughter, Coda, two years ago.

She documented her journey of going from a new mother to a cancer patient online and on social media.

Schulenburg would have celebrated her 38th birthday on Saturday.

