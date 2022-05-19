Homeland Security confirms human smuggling investigation in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

CBS7 First Alert has confirmed that a human smuggling investigation is underway in an East Odessa neighborhood.

DHS and ICE say that HSI Alpine special agents conducted an enforcement action on the 7000 block of Stonegate in Odessa.

They also tell CBS7 that this is part of an ongoing human smuggling criminal investigation.

HSI was assisted by federal, state, and local agencies.

No additional details are being released at this time; the criminal investigation remains ongoing.

While CBS7 was on the scene, our crew reported seeing federal agents going in and out of the home.

At one point, investigators brought out several boxes labeled ‘EVIDENCE’ and loaded them into unmarked vehicles.

Here is a note from Homeland Security: “HSI continues its enforcement efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities. We will continue to address the serious public safety threat posed by human smuggling organizations and their reckless disregard for the health and safety of those smuggled. To report suspicious activity, we encourage people to call the HSI Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2ICE. All calls are kept confidential.”

CBS7 will update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.