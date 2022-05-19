Advertisement

Homeland Security confirms human smuggling investigation in Odessa

DHS and ICE Agents at a home in east Odessa Thursday morning.
DHS and ICE Agents at a home in east Odessa Thursday morning.(Matthew Alvarez / CBS7)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

CBS7 First Alert has confirmed that a human smuggling investigation is underway in an East Odessa neighborhood.

DHS and ICE say that HSI Alpine special agents conducted an enforcement action on the 7000 block of Stonegate in Odessa.

They also tell CBS7 that this is part of an ongoing human smuggling criminal investigation.

HSI was assisted by federal, state, and local agencies.

No additional details are being released at this time; the criminal investigation remains ongoing.

While CBS7 was on the scene, our crew reported seeing federal agents going in and out of the home.

At one point, investigators brought out several boxes labeled ‘EVIDENCE’ and loaded them into unmarked vehicles.

Here is a note from Homeland Security: “HSI continues its enforcement efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities. We will continue to address the serious public safety threat posed by human smuggling organizations and their reckless disregard for the health and safety of those smuggled. To report suspicious activity, we encourage people to call the HSI Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2ICE. All calls are kept confidential.”

CBS7 will update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
UPDATE: Odessa stabbing victim identified
3 fatality crash in Midland County
(MGN)
Three people were burned in a truck explosion
Wilmalea P. Rosen
Ector County Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman dead
According to the Odessa Police Department, there has been a major accident at the intersection...
Major accident on East University Blvd and Adams Avenue

Latest News

Porfirio Ortiz, 80
Father murders his wife and daughter in Big Lake
A truck fire in Midland caused lanes to be shut down.
Semi truck crash leads to grassfire in Midland
Be Excellent - Michael Jasso
(Source: Permian Basin Honor Flight)
Permian Basin Honor Flight Send- Off