Father murders his wife and daughter in Big Lake

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(Source: MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIG LAKE, Texas (KOSA) -

The Reagan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the double murder of a Mother and Daughter in Big Lake.

The Husband and Father of the victims, Porfirio Ortiz, is charged with the killings.

On May 18, 2022, at 3:57 p.m., the Reagan County Sheriff received a call from a man stating that he had hurt his wife and daughter. Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene to find two dead women inside the home located at 602 S California Avenue in Big Lake.

Ortiz, 80, of Big Lake, was taken into custody at the scene. Deputies secured the scene immediately and the investigation was turned over to a Texas Ranger for further investigation.

Porfirio Ortiz was charged with two counts of capital Murder - multiple persons.

This case is under investigation.

