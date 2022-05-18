Permian Basin Honor Flight Send- Off

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Permian Basin Honor Flight takes off to Washington, D.C. tomorrow.

Before the three-day trip, the veterans and volunteers gathered at the MCM Fundome for a sendoff dinner.

Veterans from Midland, Odessa, and surrounding towns will be able to see the memorials that were built in their honor.

For some people, this will be their first honor flight and the first time ever visiting the capitol.

CBS7′s Joshua Skinner and Kate Porter will also be on the honor flight bringing us exclusive coverage of all the sights.

Stay tuned in to CBS7 for the rest of the week to hear the stories of Permian Basin Veterans.

