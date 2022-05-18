Advertisement

Permian Basin Honor Flight Send- Off

(Source: Permian Basin Honor Flight)
(Source: Permian Basin Honor Flight)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Permian Basin Honor Flight takes off to Washington, D.C. tomorrow.

Before the three-day trip, the veterans and volunteers gathered at the MCM Fundome for a sendoff dinner.

Veterans from Midland, Odessa, and surrounding towns will be able to see the memorials that were built in their honor.

For some people, this will be their first honor flight and the first time ever visiting the capitol.

CBS7′s Joshua Skinner and Kate Porter will also be on the honor flight bringing us exclusive coverage of all the sights.

Stay tuned in to CBS7 for the rest of the week to hear the stories of Permian Basin Veterans.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
UPDATE: Odessa stabbing victim identified
ECISD School bus involved in crash
Ector County ISD bus involved in crash
(MGN)
Three people were burned in a truck explosion
3 fatality crash in Midland County
Wilmalea P. Rosen
Ector County Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman dead

Latest News

Robert 'Bob' Moore being sworn in as Mayor of Big Spring
New Big Spring Mayor Robert ‘Bob’ Moore sworn in
Michael Jasso poses with a representative from Excel ER and his staff at the Taylor Park Boys &...
Be Excellent: Michael Jasso
West Texas Food Bank Donation
Kiolbassa Smoked Meat donates to the West Texas Food Bank
Governor Abbott received a briefing from state medical and emergency response experts on the...
Governor Appoints Nayak to Low-Level Radioactive Waste Disposal Compact Commission