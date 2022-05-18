Advertisement

Odessa High revalidated as AVID National Demonstration School

By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Odessa High School’s AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program is celebrating a big accomplishment.

They have been revalidated as an AVID National Demonstration School.

An AVID National Demo School is a campus that is an exemplary model of readiness for what’s to come after high school.

There are only 43 other demo schools in the state of Texas.

And throughout this entire school year, the AVID team at OHS has been tirelessly working to get revalidated. The effort was spearheaded by Odessa High’s AVID Coordinator, Naomi Fuentes.

The event held on Tuesday afternoon was about reflecting on the accomplishments of the students and staff at OHS.

The celebration was held in the foyer of the OHS Performing Arts Center.

CBS7′S Matthew Alvarez, who is an AVID and OHS Broncho alum, was also on hand to help celebrate the occasion.

