New Big Spring Mayor Robert ‘Bob’ Moore sworn in

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) -Robert “Bob” Moore was sworn into office as the new Mayor of Big Spring Tuesday in a special meeting of the city council.

According to a Facebook post by KBest Media, The council chambers were filled to capacity.

Outgoing mayor Shannon Thomason was recognized by city manager Todd Darden for his service to the city.

KBest reports Mayor Moore announced that moving forward, he wants the city to be more transparent about things that are happening. He also wants to ensure that council members are fully aware of the items they are voting on. And he believes the daily operations of the city should be managed by the city manager.

