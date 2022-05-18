Midland College baseball season ends with heartbreaker in Regional Championship

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland College baseball team lost 5-3 to McLennan Community College in the NJCAA Region 5 Championship on Tuesday at Christensen Stadium. The loss ends the Chaparrals season.

Midland College trailed 5-0 going into the 9th inning, but scored three runs in the final frame before its comeback fell short.

McLennan beat Midland 13-12 on Monday, and now advance to the Junior College World Series.

Watch the video above for highlights from Tuesday’s game.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.