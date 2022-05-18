Advertisement

Midland College baseball season ends with heartbreaker in Regional Championship

The Midland College baseball team lost 5-3 to McLennan Community College in the NJCAA Region 5 Championship on Tuesday at Christensen Stadium.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland College baseball team lost 5-3 to McLennan Community College in the NJCAA Region 5 Championship on Tuesday at Christensen Stadium. The loss ends the Chaparrals season.

Midland College trailed 5-0 going into the 9th inning, but scored three runs in the final frame before its comeback fell short.

McLennan beat Midland 13-12 on Monday, and now advance to the Junior College World Series.

Watch the video above for highlights from Tuesday’s game.

