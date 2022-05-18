Legacy High School Scholarships

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Seniors were rewarded at Legacy High School as they continue their academic career in the fall.

For the 2nd year in a row, the Texas Caucus Black School Board is rewarding scholarships to students who’ve helped the African American community and for the work done in the classroom.

Family and faculty were there to watch these three bright students get acknowledged for their hard work, which will certainly help as they go off to college. They also talked about just how important this organization is to the community.

“Getting our children to school and getting them the proper education so that they can be well off,” Jakylan Fuller-Reed. a Legacy Senior, said. “And it starts the domino effect to where all black children can be in a better spot with their intelligence and education.”

Jayklyn says he was first introduced to the texas caucus black school board by his grandfather when he was a young boy and will be attending Morehouse College.

The other recipients, Oluwa- Tamilore Kayode-Adele and Oyeniyi Yusuf, will be attending Abilene Christian University and University Houston in the fall.

