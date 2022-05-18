Advertisement

Kiolbassa Smoked Meat donates to the West Texas Food Bank

West Texas Food Bank Donation
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The West Texas Food Bank is excited to have a donation of much-needed protein from the Kiolbassa Smoked Meats Company.

The donation was 5,000 pounds of the Links of Love special sausage, which is an all-pork dinner sausage that is fully cooked and easy to prepare.

Tradition Of Giving At Kiolbassa: As a young man, our founder, Rufus Kiolbassa, was a meat salesman during World War II. Meat was scarce and Rufus was often brought to tears having to make the painful decision about who would receive the meat rations that he had available. This experience stuck with Rufus when he opened Kiolbassa Smoked Meats in 1949. His compassion for his fellow man lives on through our company’s purpose to enrich lives. This tradition has continued for 70+ years.

“We are so excited to receive this donation of protein at a time when the cost of pork products has skyrocketed due to inflation,” Libby Campbell, CEO of the West Texas Food Bank, said. “Without partnerships like this one through Kiolbassa’s Links of Love many of our neighbors would be going without these high quality high protein meats. We cannot thank them enough for this donation.”

