Governor Appoints Nayak to Low-Level Radioactive Waste Disposal Compact Commission

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) -Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Sumana Nayak to the Low-Level Radioactive Waste Disposal Compact Commission for terms set to expire on September 1, 2027.

Following an interstate compact with Vermont, and in accordance with federal and state laws, the Compact Commission oversees and provides for the efficient management and disposal of low-level radioactive waste while working to protect the health, safety, and welfare of citizens and the environment.

Sumana Nayak of Andrews is CEO of Satish Nayak, MD, PA healthcare clinic and skin appeal medical spa. She volunteers with the Andrews Women’s Division, the Medical Center Foundation in Odessa, and the Conaway Archive and Exhibit at the Angelo State University Mayer Museum in San Angelo.

Nayak graduated from St. Ann’s High School in Mangalore, India. She completed her pre-university courses from St. Agnes College and earned a Bachelor of Arts from Besant Women’s College. Nayak also received a Diploma from the National Institute of Information Technology in Computer Science.

