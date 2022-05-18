Be Excellent: Michael Jasso

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

On any weekday afternoon at Taylor Park in south Midland, you’ll find Michael Jasso.

Jasso, who is the Unit Director, showed CBS7 around the Boys and Girls Club facility there, or as he knows it, his pride and joy.

As we walk through the halls, Michael can’t help but remember his past here that goes beyond working here.

I used to come here when I was little. My Mom was a single parent, so she started working two jobs. She started working here and I started coming after school with her. Then started helping volunteer and stuff like that. The Director at the time saw something in me, I guess. I then moved my way up to the gym and the game room and different areas and here I am 22 years later,” Jasso explains.

Nowadays, from his office, you’ll find him working to keep the lights on and the wheels on the bus going round and round.

Not only does Michael run the club, but also has to keep up with maintenance on his buses that bring the kids from campuses across Midland.

“It’s doing some paperwork and doing some phone calls. But sometimes I’ve got to fix that leaky faucet, I’ve got to drive the bus,” said Jasso.

That’s right. Michael also drives the bus.

Each weekday he spends a couple of hours on routes to several schools to pick up the kids of the Boys and Girls Club.

“It was hard to hire bus drivers. So, me and my assistant decided to step up and get our CDLs. We got it done and we’ve been driving ever since.”

CBS7 also spoke with a couple of ladies who nominated Michael for ‘Be Excellent with Matthew Alvarez’.

“Michael’s one of a kind. Most people when their jobs are done at the end of the day you go home and that’s it. You don’t come back the next day. That’s not him.” explains Monica Frazier, the Assistant Director for the club.

“He’s probably one of the best people you could meet,” said Abigail Gonzalez, the Youth Instructor at the club.

“He goes above and beyond to keep this place looking nice for the kids,” said Gonzalez.

The kids. A reminder for Michael and the team that they are a part of their upbringing.

“I’m happy here serving the kids of Midland and hopefully inspiring young kids,” Jasso says.

And just like the front of their club says, ‘Great Futures Start Here.’ That definitely seems to be the case.

