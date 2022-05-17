Nonprofits ready for Permian Basin Gives

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland shared spaces near Claydesta Plaza houses more than a dozen nonprofits. Nearly all of them are excited for Tuesday, their biggest fundraising day of the year.

It’s called Permian Basin Gives, which has nonprofits like Agape Counseling excited.

“Permian Basin Gives and that particular Tuesday is a chance for us to say, ‘This is the time and place for you to join us in our mission,” said Thomas Elrod, Executive Director of Agape Counseling.

Agape’s mission is to provide counseling services for those who might otherwise struggle to pay for them.

“It makes it so someone can come in on a significantly reduced fee,” Elrod said.

The annual fundraiser has become essential for local nonprofits pulling in more than $1 million each year.

It’s enough to make some nonprofits rethink how they raise money.

“Some of the nonprofits have actually said they’re replacing their fundraiser with their Permian Basin Gives effort,” said Laurie Johnson, Executive Director of the Non-Profit Management Center.

It’s a good sign for the event’s longevity and what it means to nonprofits of all kinds.

“Permian Basin Gives was here then, it will be here tomorrow, and it’s going to continue into the future,” Elrod said.

Permian Basin Gives officially kicks off at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday morning and runs through 11:59 p.m.

